Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 180 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.28. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.