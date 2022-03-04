Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,833 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in American Express by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,603 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also

