Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Rimini Street updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RMNI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,103. The stock has a market cap of $472.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 276,467 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rimini Street by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

