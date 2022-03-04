Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Agenus from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Agenus stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 24,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,422. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $757.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

