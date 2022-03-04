Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.74 on April 5th

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.741 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,326. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $241.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.