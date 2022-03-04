Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 1st

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

