Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 1st

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
