Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $50.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

MEOH traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 3,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 557.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

