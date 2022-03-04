Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 430 by Analysts at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 430 ($5.77) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.31) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.90) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 445.71 ($5.98).

LON ASCL traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 319 ($4.28). 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,878. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 297.80 ($4.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 357.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 396.56.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

