CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.35) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:CNIC traded down GBX 8.44 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 124.56 ($1.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £356.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.68. CentralNic Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75.11 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.78 ($2.06).

CentralNic Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

