400 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Bought by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

