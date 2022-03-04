Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. 242,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,228. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

