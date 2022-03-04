Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of OMGA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,869. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.