400 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 34,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,402 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,758,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Xilinx by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Xilinx by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

