Syquant Capital Sas Buys New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.03. The company had a trading volume of 84,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364,705. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

