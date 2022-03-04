Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 650 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

