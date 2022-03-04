Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 4,866 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.25. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

