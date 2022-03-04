Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 426,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 400,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

LNT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

