Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 2,411 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.05. 14,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

