First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNLIF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First National Financial stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 1,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Analyst Recommendations for First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

