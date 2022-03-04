First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNLIF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 1,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.