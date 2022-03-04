Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $67.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,495. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 190,381 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.