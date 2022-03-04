BMO Capital Markets Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $187.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

