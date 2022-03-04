BMO Capital Markets Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $187.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
