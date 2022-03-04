Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 7.7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.39. 17,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,184,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lemonade by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after purchasing an additional 596,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lemonade by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,233,000 after buying an additional 366,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.