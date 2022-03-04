SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 665,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 263,129 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,806,000 after acquiring an additional 547,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 256,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,998,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 87,249 shares during the period. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.