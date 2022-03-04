Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will announce $310.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $246.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock remained flat at $$79.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,840. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

