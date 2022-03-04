Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -55.32%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $727,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Perrigo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

