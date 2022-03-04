RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.68. 5,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,792. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $117.49 and a 1 year high of $352.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average is $207.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 184.86% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

