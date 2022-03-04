BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.