Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Ayr Wellness stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 193,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,765. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

