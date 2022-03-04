Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

