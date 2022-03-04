Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $267.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 1,944.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSKA opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,332.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.27. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

