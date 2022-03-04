Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.35)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $388-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.90 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.86.

Okta stock opened at $167.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day moving average of $226.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 1 year low of $152.51 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Okta by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

