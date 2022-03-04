Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVTX. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 1,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

