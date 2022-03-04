Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

JWN opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 642.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

