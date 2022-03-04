Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.
JWN opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 642.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
