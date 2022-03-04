Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.07. 557,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,158,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

