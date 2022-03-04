Guggenheim Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $175.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.45.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

