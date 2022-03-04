CloakCoin Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $829.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013033 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008483 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,770,792 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

