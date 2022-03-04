Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Expands By 300.0%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFIHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454. Dairy Farm International has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

