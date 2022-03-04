Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 303.23% from the stock’s previous close.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

