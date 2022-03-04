Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.50

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 718274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

