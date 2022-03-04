Morgan Stanley Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $84.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

