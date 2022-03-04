BiShares Reaches Market Cap of $105,583.43 (BISON)

BiShares (CURRENCY:BISON) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, BiShares has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. BiShares has a market capitalization of $105,583.43 and $1,759.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.12 or 0.06545837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,808.72 or 1.00080813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047777 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026852 BTC.

BiShares Profile

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BiShares

