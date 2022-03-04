Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given New GBX 4,840 Price Target at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 7,130 ($95.67) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,285 ($84.33) to GBX 5,119 ($68.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,367.18 ($112.27).

JET traded down GBX 174 ($2.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,370 ($31.80). 262,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,378. The company has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,520.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,856.13. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 2,352 ($31.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,097 ($108.64).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

