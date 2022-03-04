Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.01) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($45.62) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,166.67 ($55.91).

LON:ULVR traded down GBX 122.50 ($1.64) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,441 ($46.17). 3,093,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,829.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,911.08. The firm has a market cap of £88.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,415 ($45.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($58.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,750.03). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($50.49) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($201,958.94). Insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 over the last three months.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

