Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.13 ($37.23).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €1.17 ($1.31) on Thursday, reaching €25.09 ($28.19). 1,766,294 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.68 and a 200 day moving average of €28.18. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

