mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $926,626.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and $926,626.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,820.91 or 1.00110697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00081692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022338 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00265973 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

