Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL traded down €2.08 ($2.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €49.74 ($55.89). 1,185,620 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.89.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.