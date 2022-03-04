London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a £100 ($134.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSEG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

Shares of LON:LSEG traded up GBX 316.08 ($4.24) on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,300.08 ($97.95). 903,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,027.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,285.61. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96). The company has a market capitalization of £40.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 70 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

