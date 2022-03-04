Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.69.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $90.87. 15,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

