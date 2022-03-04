PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $15.08. PowerSchool shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 7,989 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20.
Several brokerages recently commented on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.
About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
