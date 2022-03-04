PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $15.08. PowerSchool shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 7,989 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

