Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Lowered to C$215.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.38.

KXSCF stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.34. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

